Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 48,636 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 977,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 48,636 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Archrock by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 25,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Archrock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Stock Performance

AROC stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 263.65%.

Insider Transactions at Archrock

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $33,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,730,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,976,666.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,764. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Articles

