Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,217 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %

CSTL stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The company has a market cap of $858.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,505 shares of company stock worth $316,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.