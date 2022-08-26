Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,875 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 89,281 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $65.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

