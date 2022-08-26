Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,024 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Down 0.4 %

Infosys stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 49.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.