Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,345 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Scholastic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Scholastic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 176,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $340,749.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scholastic stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.89. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHL shares. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

