Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 785,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,674,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Marqeta by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Marqeta by 11.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 11.1% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marqeta by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marqeta Price Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $7.63 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

