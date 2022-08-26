Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.9 %

WERN stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Werner Enterprises

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.