Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $914.83 million, a PE ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.12. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,222.15%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

