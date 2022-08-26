Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 321,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,811 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 22,216 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 422,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 186,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LZB shares. StockNews.com raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

LZB opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $684.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 6.73%. Research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.55%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

