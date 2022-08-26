Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,661,000 after purchasing an additional 523,243 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $21.37 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.07.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

