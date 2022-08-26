Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 252.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.1 %

PRVA opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -92.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 120,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $4,109,673.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $39,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,333.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 120,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $4,109,673.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,865.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 643,921 shares of company stock valued at $20,595,512 in the last three months. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.