Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 252.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.1 %
PRVA opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -92.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.
Several analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
