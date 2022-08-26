Progressive Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $1,122,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,212,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $137.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

