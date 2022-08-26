PYA Waltman Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,570.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 22.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 37,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $121,303,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 369,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,205,921,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

AMZN stock opened at $137.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 123.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

