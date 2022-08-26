Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 39,175 Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 9,984.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,541,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after buying an additional 1,525,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2,646.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 598,200 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 596,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 434,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5,206.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 425,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 417,795 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 345,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 56,481 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.56 million, a PE ratio of 74.09 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $46.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

