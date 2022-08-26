Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $309,000 Stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Akoya Biosciences were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $13.92 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $523.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 98.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.