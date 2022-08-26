Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 740,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 372,926 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 285,885 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 104,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.60. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $525.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.43 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

