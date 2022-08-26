Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $280,000 in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 588.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 31.7% during the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,385,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,656,000 after buying an additional 1,055,670 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $13,912,856.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,163,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MXCT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.63 million and a P/E ratio of -29.60. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

