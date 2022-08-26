Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $280,000 in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 274,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,754 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $6,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,986,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 130,812 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

