Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,749 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 825,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 374,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 383,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 199,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 367.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 412,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 101,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Shares of IBRX opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

Featured Stories

