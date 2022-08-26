Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $280,000 Investment in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BY. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,669,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 602.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 41,416 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $252,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,146.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $265,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $252,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,043 shares of company stock worth $572,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

BY opened at $22.78 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $854.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

