Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 6,021 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 856,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $33,814.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $33,814.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Carrara sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $59,117.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,024.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,499 shares of company stock worth $1,062,889. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.73. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $117.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.29 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.