Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 46,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIND. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at 19,215,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David L. Sze purchased 2,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 6,416,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,774,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Sze purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 19,215,789.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,602,072 shares of company stock worth $37,364,652 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIND. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 4.55.

KIND stock opened at 3.40 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 2.47 and a 12 month high of 18.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 3.40 and its 200 day moving average is 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

