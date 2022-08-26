Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,444 European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -711.43.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. European Wax Center had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

