Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 24,336 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,336 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Harmonic by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 557,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Harmonic by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 470,299 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,741,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,473,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after buying an additional 257,588 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $11.44 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Harmonic Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.