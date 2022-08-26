QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Position Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.03. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $83.07 and a one year high of $180.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

