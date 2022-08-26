Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. 79,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,033,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRTEA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,721,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 66,184 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,551,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

