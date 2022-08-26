Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Getty Images Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GETY opened at 28.49 on Thursday. Getty Images has a one year low of 8.08 and a one year high of 37.88.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

