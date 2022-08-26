Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Redfin were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Price Performance

RDFN opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.92. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also

