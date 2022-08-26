Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,242 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 186,681 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,551,000 after acquiring an additional 170,516 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $2,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

