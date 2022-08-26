Rossmore Private Capital Has $15.80 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $137.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.80 and its 200-day moving average is $133.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

