Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $199.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAP. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $180.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.05 and its 200 day moving average is $199.63. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

