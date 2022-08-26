Royal Bank of Canada Lowers EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $49.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

