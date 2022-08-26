RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 124 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,865,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %
AMZN opened at $137.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
