RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 124 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,865,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $137.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

