Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,037,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.