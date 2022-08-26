Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $56,000 Stock Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,201,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In related news, Director Allen Hugli bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tim A. Levenda bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allen Hugli bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,100 shares of company stock worth $196,268 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

