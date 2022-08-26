Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $35,000 in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 179,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter.

FINV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FinVolution Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of FINV stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $385.97 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

