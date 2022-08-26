Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $80,000 in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTRS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BTRS by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $460,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BTRS by 1,202.0% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.66. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on BTRS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $27,095.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

