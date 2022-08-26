Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after buying an additional 399,763 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 534.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 333,402 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,090,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

