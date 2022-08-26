Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,489 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of CVGI opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $238.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.19. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

