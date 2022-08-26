Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $179.00 at Citigroup

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $189.00 to $179.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $173.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.68. The company has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.85, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

