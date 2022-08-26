Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Raymond James

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRM. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.50.

CRM stock opened at $173.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.68. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 168.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,599,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,599,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

