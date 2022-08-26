Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Mizuho

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.50.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $173.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.85, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at $158,876,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

