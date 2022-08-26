Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $202.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $218.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.50.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $173.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.68. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 168.85, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Salesforce by 27.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 63.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.