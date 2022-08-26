Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.95

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.95 and last traded at $114.90, with a volume of 11015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.54.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,568,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after buying an additional 27,042 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after buying an additional 324,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,941,000 after buying an additional 147,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

