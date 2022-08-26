Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 100,906,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,083,000 after buying an additional 3,398,214 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,036,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,503,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 461.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 203,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 166,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,099,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $33.54.

