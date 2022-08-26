SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Trading Down 4.2%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08. Approximately 112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 259,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Truist Financial raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

