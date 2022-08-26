Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $33.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

