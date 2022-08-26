Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEE stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

