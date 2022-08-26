Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.91 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

