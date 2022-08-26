Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Up 7.9%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $27.05. 12,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,141,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHLS. Northland Securities downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 642.91 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.